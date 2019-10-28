|
Evan Matthew Morello, 25 years and 7 months, of Greensburg, formerly of Richland, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, as the result of a traffic accident in Greensburg. Born March 24, 1994, in Johnstown, he is survived by his loving family: parents, Fred and Kathy (Hrivnak) Morello; brother, Andrew, and sister, Kristen; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Evan was most recently employed in Industrial Sales at A.W. Miller in Harmony.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at FRANK DUCA FUNERAL HOME, East Hills Chapel and Crematory, 404 Walters Ave., Johnstown, Pa. There will be an additional viewing at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday. A celebration of his life will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 425 Luther Road, Johnstown, Pa., with Pastor Kirk Rowland officiating. Interment will follow at Richland Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2019