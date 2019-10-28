Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc East Hills Chapel & Crematory
404 Walters Avenue
Johnstown, PA 15904
(814) 255-3822
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc East Hills Chapel & Crematory
404 Walters Avenue
Johnstown, PA 15904
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
425 Luther Road
Johnstown, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
425 Luther Road
Johnstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan Morello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan M. Morello


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evan M. Morello Obituary
Evan Matthew Morello, 25 years and 7 months, of Greensburg, formerly of Richland, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, as the result of a traffic accident in Greensburg. Born March 24, 1994, in Johnstown, he is survived by his loving family: parents, Fred and Kathy (Hrivnak) Morello; brother, Andrew, and sister, Kristen; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Evan was most recently employed in Industrial Sales at A.W. Miller in Harmony.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at FRANK DUCA FUNERAL HOME, East Hills Chapel and Crematory, 404 Walters Ave., Johnstown, Pa. There will be an additional viewing at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday. A celebration of his life will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 425 Luther Road, Johnstown, Pa., with Pastor Kirk Rowland officiating. Interment will follow at Richland Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent through www.ducafuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.