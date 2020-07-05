1/1
Evangeline J. Sleasman
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evangeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evangeline Joy (Imel) Sleasman, 80, of Indian Head, died peacefully at home Friday, July 3, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's. Evangeline was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Indian Head, to the late Ernest and Helen (Stairs) Imel. Evangeline is survived by her husband, Carl, of 58 years; her daughters, April Linnell, of Indian Head, and Hope (Brian) Dull, of Mill Run; son, Brent (Julie) Sleasman, of Findlay, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua and Amy Linnell, Zoe, Dahelson and Ellie Sleasman, Aiden, Zakarah, and Chase Dull; great-granddaughter, Lily Darnell; brother, Elwood (Linda) Imel; and a special cousin who was like a sister, Janet (Billy) Pritts. She was predeceased by her parents. Evangeline graduated from Connellsville Joint High School in 1957 and from Greensburg Business School in 1958. She worked at the Bureau of Employment Security in Connellsville and was a secretary for the Allegheny Region of the Churches of God. She was an active member of Indian Head Church of God where she sang in the choir, taught children's Sunday school, and served as the treasurer for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Camp Sonrise Mountain, P.O. Box 231, Indian Head, PA 15446, or to Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service for Evangeline, in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), with Pastor Douglas Nolt officiating, and assisted by Pastor Ed Mikkelsen. A committal service and interment will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Williams, Amedysis Home Health Care, and Medi Home Hospice for their continuing care and support. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved