Evelyn A. Preus, 97, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in her home. She was born Dec. 14, 1922, in New Kensington, to the late Otto L. and Esther Biery Ruppel, and has been a resident of Lower Burrell since 1950. Mrs. Preus was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed sewing, fishing vacations with her husband and spending time with and taking care of her family. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Marlin F. Preus; two sons, Marlin A. (Nancy) Preus, of New Kensington, and Dennis K. (Diane) Preus, of Murrysville; two daughters, Cynthia L. (Michael) Powell, of Sumner, Wash., and Lynette A. (David) Quering, of Penn Hills; and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Donald Ruppel. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.