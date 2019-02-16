Evelyn (Graham) Burlack, 88, of Slickville (Salem Township), passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Murrysville. She was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Lumberton, N.C., a daughter of the late Clarence and Effie (Hunt) Graham. She was also preceded in death by her dearly missed husband, Walter; son, Victor; brother, Albree; and sister, Margaret. Evelyn was a graduate of Green Grove High School in North Carolina. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a beautiful person inside and out, and will be remembered by many for her kind, friendly, soft-spoken ways, and for always having a smile on her face. Evelyn loved her Lumbee Tribal roots, her church, shopping, cayenne pepper and her caddy, "Lizzy." Her most treasured times were those spent with her 'beloved family. She was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Slickville, Greensburg YMCA and Slickville Civic Center. Evelyn is survived by her devoted children, Carla Sharpe, of California, Susan Rahuba, of Pittsburgh, Walter J. Burlack, also of Pittsburgh, and Glenn Burlack (Roxanne), of Maryland; sister, Avery Bell (Graham) Derensis, of North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Odessa Graham, of North Carolina, and Olga Cacioppo, of New York; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Evelyn was the loving grandmother of six grandchildren, Walter, Jacob, Dylan, Lucas, Harley and Alyssa, all of whom she adored.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Evelyn will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 714 Westmoreland Ave., Slickville, PA 15684, with Father Bob Popichak as celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church. Graveside committal services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 714 Westmoreland Ave., P.O. Box 3, Slickville, PA 15684, or to Slickville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 123, Slickville, PA 15684. Please write "Evelyn Burlack" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary