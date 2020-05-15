Evelyn F. (Medos) Haenig, 82, of South Fayette Township, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home, with her devoted husband of 57 years, Harry E. Haenig, by her side. She was the dedicated and caring mother of Sharon Sutherland and Sue Huber; loving grandmother of James "Jay" and Serena Huber; also survived by many extended family and friends. After graduation from Bethel Park High School, she continued her education at Lillian S. Kaufman School of Nursing of Montefiore, University of Pittsburgh, and California University of Pennsylvania, completing all with a RN and BS in nursing education. She also augmented her knowledge by attending the University of Iowa. Evelyn had a fulfilling and diverse nursing career that included spearheading the first medical migrant worker program for the state of Iowa. After settling back in Pittsburgh, she continued her nursing career, becoming a supervisor of Montefiore Hospital, as well as a nursing instructor. Later in her career, she became a homecare nurse in the burgeoning medical homecare field. She worked her way up the ranks to become the Intake coordinator before retiring in 1997. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a celebration of Evelyn's life will take place at a later time. Arrangements are by BEINHAUERS. With the current state of the world, Evelyn's services will be private. Those who wish to support her family during their private services may visit www.beinhauer.com and "Light a Candle," at no cost, anyone may submit a heartfelt message to the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 15, 2020.