Evelyn Grace Giron, 89, a lifelong resident of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was born March 20, 1929, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Modestus and Anna (Gasper) Shank. Evelyn was a devout Catholic and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. She worked as a seamstress for many years at Laura Roy's Doll House. Her happiest times were being with her family and picking her blueberries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Giron Sr.; her sister, Dorothy Smeltzer; two sons-in-law, Paul Hetz and Mark Dziedzickie; and two grandsons, Tommy Brown and Russell Davis. Evelyn will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are her children, Barbara and Steve Davis, John J. Giron Jr., Regina and Tim McQuillis, James Giron, Germaine and Ed Susman, Carol Dziedzickie and fiance Larry Sphon, Rita Brown, Laura Hetz and fiance Dave Carrington and David and Jacqueline Giron; 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Casterwiler; and sister-in-law, Helen (Cheiko) Giron.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by Evelyn's funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.