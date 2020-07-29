1/1
Evelyn I. Crossland
1936 - 2020
Evelyn I. (Artman) Crossland, 84, of Washington Township, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in QLS West Haven Manor. Born Jan. 6, 1936, in Allegheny Township, she was the last living child of Dwight and Wilda (Welsh) Artman. Evelyn lived in Apollo since 1980 and worked for 18 years as a cook for the former Charlie's Restaurant (now Creekside Diner). She was a member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church. Evelyn loved cooking, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Sherwood Harbarger; second husband, Richard Lee Crossland; son, Stanley Lee Harbarger; sister, Ella Mae McGinnis; and her brothers, Robert and Edward Artman. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Betty Ann Townsend, of Sarver; son, David (Gayle) Harbarger, of Kiski Township; grandchildren, Christina Flood, Albe DelBane and Gunner Harbarger; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. We respect the current state mandates, which limit visitations to 25 people at a time, as well as wearing masks and social distancing. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, with Pastor Lanny Mellinger officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to Healthcare at Home, c/o Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
AUG
1
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
