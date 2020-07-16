1/1
Evelyn I. Farris
1934 - 2020
Evelyn Irene Koval Farris, 86, of Scottdale Avenue, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020, while being comforted by her loving family. She was born June 17, 1934, in Scottdale and was a daughter of the late John "Whitey" and Catherine Ann Papier Koval, who died Jan. 14, 1987, and April 27, 2000, respectively. Evelyn was a longtime and devout member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother to her family. Evelyn is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Catherine M. "Cathy" Farris, Richard G. Farris and Georgia L. Keffer, all of Scottdale; her granddaughter, Kristin M. Gamon and husband Johnathan, of Mt. Pleasant; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard B. Farris (Feb. 25, 2019); her brother, Richard J. Koval (Dec. 13, 2006); and her sisters, Sister Barbara Mary Koval, SC (2012) and Kathleen E. "Koo" Koval Byble (2010). Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private visitation and parish wake service will be held Friday for the immediate family at FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral Mass will be held Saturday in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. Public committal services and interment will follow in St. John Parish Cemetery, Scottdale. Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines. The family would like to extend appreciation to Dr. Kad and the nursing staff at Westmoreland Hospital, as well as Excela Hospice and her nurses, Dary Ann and Anne, for the professionalism, care and compassion that was given to Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Partner Parish of St. John Roman Catholic Church, 416 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, PA 15683, in her memory. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, order flowers, send online condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
