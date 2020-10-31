1/1
Evelyn J. Ankney
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn June Ankney, 94, of Rector, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was born April 8, 1926, in Rector, the daughter of the late Orvice E. "Dutch" Newell and Claire (Baum) Baker. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and the Mountain Boat Club in Confluence. June and her late husband, Gilbert "Dean" Ankney, enjoyed traveling across the United States in their motor home. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Evelyn Queer (1984) and Linda Whipkey (1988); and a brother, Arthur "Bud" Newell. She is survived by a son, Gilbert D. (Donna) Ankney, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Lisa (Bob) Noel, of Stahlstown, Dean Ankney, of Latrobe, Jesse (Marsha) Whipkey, of Bolivar, and Brian (Hazel) Whipkey, of Maryland; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Hospodar officiating. Private interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. www.snydergreenfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved