Evelyn June Ankney, 94, of Rector, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was born April 8, 1926, in Rector, the daughter of the late Orvice E. "Dutch" Newell and Claire (Baum) Baker. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and the Mountain Boat Club in Confluence. June and her late husband, Gilbert "Dean" Ankney, enjoyed traveling across the United States in their motor home. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Evelyn Queer (1984) and Linda Whipkey (1988); and a brother, Arthur "Bud" Newell. She is survived by a son, Gilbert D. (Donna) Ankney, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Lisa (Bob) Noel, of Stahlstown, Dean Ankney, of Latrobe, Jesse (Marsha) Whipkey, of Bolivar, and Brian (Hazel) Whipkey, of Maryland; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Hospodar officiating. Private interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. www.snydergreenfh.com
.