Evelyn J. (Boone) Shuey, 80, of Ebensburg, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home. Born Sept. 7, 1938, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late James Boone and Rosemary (Kaminsky) Boone. Prior to her retirement, Evelyn was employed at Mt. View Nursing Home. She enjoyed working puzzles, being outdoors and playing bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis P. Shuey Sr.; a son-in-law, Harry Roush; a grandson, Harry Roush Jr.; and three sisters, Dolores Rocker, Shirley Ruffner and Rita Adams. Evelyn is survived by one son, Louis Paul Shuey Jr., of Derry; one daughter, Constance Roush, of Ebensburg; two brothers, James Boone and his wife, Shirley, of Greensburg, and Joseph Boone and his wife, Jill, of Mt. Pleasant; three sisters, Roseann Boone, of Greensburg, Nancy Castellie and Ed Krinock, of Snydertown, and Barbara Clark and her husband, Fred, of Marguerite; four grandchildren, Robert, Tyler, Ranae and Jamie; and two great-grandchildren, Austin and Trevor.
There were no public visitations. Services and interment were private. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 17, 2019
