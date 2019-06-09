Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Sudy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn K. Sudy


1924 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn K. Sudy Obituary
Evelyn K. (Kamenjar) Sudy, 94, of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Natrona Heights, to the late Joseph and Pauline Janosik Kamenjar. Evelyn resided in Natrona Heights all her life. She was a graduate of Har-Brack High School, Allegheny Valley Hospital School of Nursing and the Mercy Hospital School of Anesthesia in Pittsburgh. Evelyn was employed as a nurse anesthetist at Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington. She was a lover of the arts, an avid reader and an ongoing learner. Evelyn enjoyed traveling, which she did extensively with her late beloved husband, "Chick," Foremost in her life was her family and extended families, who she loved and cherished. Evelyn was devoted to those she loved and who shared the world with her. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. Evelyn is survived by her son, Robert (Tami) Sudy, of Natrona Heights; two granddaughters, Summre (Matt) Ferrante and Shawna (Christopher) Zewe; great-grandson, Max Zewe; and by her special niece, Susan L. (Rich) Gubanich. She is also survived by many other immediate nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and four great-great-nephews and three great-great-nieces. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen A. "Chick" Sudy, Sept. 25, 2008; brothers, Joseph L. and Bernard R.(wife, Genevieve) Kamenjar; and by her beloved special nephew, Bernard Yates Kamenjar.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now