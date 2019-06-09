Evelyn K. (Kamenjar) Sudy, 94, of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Natrona Heights, to the late Joseph and Pauline Janosik Kamenjar. Evelyn resided in Natrona Heights all her life. She was a graduate of Har-Brack High School, Allegheny Valley Hospital School of Nursing and the Mercy Hospital School of Anesthesia in Pittsburgh. Evelyn was employed as a nurse anesthetist at Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington. She was a lover of the arts, an avid reader and an ongoing learner. Evelyn enjoyed traveling, which she did extensively with her late beloved husband, "Chick," Foremost in her life was her family and extended families, who she loved and cherished. Evelyn was devoted to those she loved and who shared the world with her. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. Evelyn is survived by her son, Robert (Tami) Sudy, of Natrona Heights; two granddaughters, Summre (Matt) Ferrante and Shawna (Christopher) Zewe; great-grandson, Max Zewe; and by her special niece, Susan L. (Rich) Gubanich. She is also survived by many other immediate nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and four great-great-nephews and three great-great-nieces. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen A. "Chick" Sudy, Sept. 25, 2008; brothers, Joseph L. and Bernard R.(wife, Genevieve) Kamenjar; and by her beloved special nephew, Bernard Yates Kamenjar.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

