1/1
Evelyn Kochan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn (Parker) Kochan, 89, of West Deer Township, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born July 21, 1931, in Curtisville, daughter of the late Frank E. and Anna (Vernosky) Parker. Evelyn grew up in Curtisville and graduated from West Deer High School in 1949. She worked for Anvil Products in Glenshaw for over 20 years as a switchboard operator and front desk receptionist. Evelyn was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church, West Deer. She enjoyed hosting family dinners, sewing and weekend visits with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn A. (Gregory) Kustra, of Richland; her grandchildren, Nicholas M. (Katie) Holoweckyj, of Bethesda, Md., Natalie A. (Nick) Jendrejeski, of Pittsburgh, Gabe (Allison) Kustra, of Dorseyville, and Michaelene (Adam) Frauenheim, of Hampton; her great-grandchildren, Mykhaila and Maks Holoweckyj, Xavier Jendrejeski, Sophie Kustra, and Levi and Blake Frauenheim; and her brother, Thomas J. Parker, of Curtisville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mike Kochan; daughters, Marilynn A. Holoweckyj and an infant daughter; and her brothers, Willie, James, and Frank Parker. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughters in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
10:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved