Evelyn (Parker) Kochan, 89, of West Deer Township, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born July 21, 1931, in Curtisville, daughter of the late Frank E. and Anna (Vernosky) Parker. Evelyn grew up in Curtisville and graduated from West Deer High School in 1949. She worked for Anvil Products in Glenshaw for over 20 years as a switchboard operator and front desk receptionist. Evelyn was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church, West Deer. She enjoyed hosting family dinners, sewing and weekend visits with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn A. (Gregory) Kustra, of Richland; her grandchildren, Nicholas M. (Katie) Holoweckyj, of Bethesda, Md., Natalie A. (Nick) Jendrejeski, of Pittsburgh, Gabe (Allison) Kustra, of Dorseyville, and Michaelene (Adam) Frauenheim, of Hampton; her great-grandchildren, Mykhaila and Maks Holoweckyj, Xavier Jendrejeski, Sophie Kustra, and Levi and Blake Frauenheim; and her brother, Thomas J. Parker, of Curtisville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mike Kochan; daughters, Marilynn A. Holoweckyj and an infant daughter; and her brothers, Willie, James, and Frank Parker. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughters in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
