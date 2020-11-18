Evelyn L. Ankney, 89, of New Derry, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her son's home. She was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Cooperstown, a daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Ethel Hill Baker. Evelyn was a member of the Latrobe First Church of God, the Latrobe Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence William Ankney, two brothers, Harold and William Baker, and four sisters, Lois Murray, Alma McLean, Janet Beaken and Joanne Riffle. She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence W. Ankney Jr. (Liz), of New Derry, and Ricky Ankney (Laura), of Latrobe, two daughters, Patty Sleasman, of Tennessee, and Peggy Kowatch (Dennis), of Latrobe, four sisters, Betty Reed and Peggy, June and Sandy Baker, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All arrangements are private and under the direction of McCABE FUNERAL HOME, Derry. Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.