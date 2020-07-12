Evelyn L. (Miller) Lane, 92, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Frank and Laura (Echard) Miller. She was a devoted mother and loving homemaker. A life member of Scottdale Church of Christ, Evelyn taught children's Bible school and volunteered with the Helping Hands group at the church. She is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Karen Barr and her husband, Mark; two grandchildren, Jason Barr (Julie) and Laurie Beth Wallace (Shane); four great-grandchildren, Lily, Lucian, Zachary and Zoe; two brothers, Simon Miller (Carol) and Charles Miller (Lorraine); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Lane; a brother, Meredith Miller; and a sister, Sis (Alberta) Johnson. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating. Private interment will take place in Green Ridge Memorial Park. All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, and the use of face masks is required. To share an online condolence, please visit www.gjfuneral.com
.