Evelyn Marie Fowles died at her home in Kennett Square, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was born Feb. 16, 1946, in Darby, Pa. She was the daughter of the late William S. Gartner, MD, and the late Evelyn M. Platt (Santini). She is the sister of William Gartner, MD (who survives her) and Robert Gartner (deceased). Evelyn lived in Delmont for 39 years with her husband, Mike. She had many close friends in Western PA. She was a graduate of Bucknell University, where she majored in German and Spanish. She was fluent in both languages. She studied abroad in Mexico, Spain and Germany. She completed her master of arts in German in Germany (under the Middlebury College graduate program), where she met Mike. She later earned her master of arts in Spanish at Ohio University. Evelyn and Mike were married nearly 52 years. Evelyn taught German and Spanish at Ohio University and the University of Alabama. She was an international traveler most of her life. She and Mike were both avid birders, a hobby that took them around the world. She was a devoted environmentalist and spent much of her time supporting local, national and international conservation and environmental organizations. She raised over $30,000 under the auspices of the Philadelphia Academy of Sciences to help support the completion and publication of "The Birds of Ecuador" by Robert S. Ridgely and Paul J. Greenfield, the first field guide for birds published for that country. She was a founding member of the Westmoreland Bird Club and the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the Sierra Club. She was an active volunteer with the Pittsburgh Council for International Visitors, hosting many international students at her home in Delmont. She also worked as a volunteer in the international program at Duquesne University. Evelyn volunteered at the Delmont Library and served on the board of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association. She was an enthusiastic advocate of education and supported Berea College in eastern Kentucky, which provides low-income students with financial support and education in the Appalachian community. Evelyn was a passionate gardener. She loved flowers, butterflies, birds and anything wild. Her fabulous gardens were grown to attract and support the local wildlife, including butterflies and hummingbirds. She never lost her passion for learning. She will be sorely missed by her husband and soul mate, Mike, as well as her many friends and family.



