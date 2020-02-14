Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Pennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Pennington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. Pennington Obituary
Evelyn M. (Scott) Pennington, 77, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 54 years of the late Raymond G. Pennington Sr.; loving mother of Raymond G. (Sandra) Pennington Jr.; sister of Lorraine (Tony) Silvio, Chuck (Donna) Scott and Bob (Charlotte) Scott; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -