Evelyn M. (Scott) Pennington, 77, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 54 years of the late Raymond G. Pennington Sr.; loving mother of Raymond G. (Sandra) Pennington Jr.; sister of Lorraine (Tony) Silvio, Chuck (Donna) Scott and Bob (Charlotte) Scott; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.