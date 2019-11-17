|
|
Evelyn M. (Fox) Smith, of Smithton, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at home, with her family at her side. She was born May 27, 1919, in Alverton, Pa., daughter of the late Kenneth R. Fox and Sarah Ruth Bowser Fox. She was a housewife and a member of Barren Run United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and served in many volunteer positions. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Smith; four brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Glenn R. Smith (Joan), of Scottdale, Dennis R. Smith (Patricia), of Smithton, and Linda R. Hoenshel (John), of Atlanta; sister, Ruth Ann Miller, of Alverton; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, Smithton, where an 11 a.m. memorial service will be held. A private graveside service will be announced later, with the Rev. John Logan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Barren Run United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 390, Smithton, PA 15479, or to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2019