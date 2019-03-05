Evelyn P. (Gray) Ferry, of Penn Township, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at her residence. She was the beloved daughter of the late Richard and Martha (Jones) Gray; loving wife of the late Jack for 66 years; and wonderful mother of Carol (late Paul) Artis, of Penn Township, and Darla L. (Richard Harrold) Ferry, of Jeannette. Prior to her marriage, Evelyn worked at Westinghouse Air Brake, Pittsburgh Plate Glass and Dr. Hall's office in Murrysville. She volunteered later in life at the Goodwill in Irwin, Westmoreland Glass Gift Shoppe, in Grapeville, and served as the treasurer of the Senior Citizens Club at First Presbyterian Church, in Jeannette.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. William King as officiant. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial.

The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.