1/
Evelyn P. Gentile
1927 - 2020
Evelyn P. Gentile, 92, of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Braddock, a daughter of the late John and Helen Krivansky Holecko. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Gentile; and two sisters, Marilyn and Audrey. Evelyn is survived by her son, Samuel (Pamela) Gentile Jr., of Greensburg; three granddaughters; a grandson; three great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; a sister, Loretta Bober, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
NOV
6
Liturgy
01:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
