Evelyn P. Gentile, 92, of Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Braddock, a daughter of the late John and Helen Krivansky Holecko. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Gentile; and two sisters, Marilyn and Audrey. Evelyn is survived by her son, Samuel (Pamela) Gentile Jr., of Greensburg; three granddaughters; a grandson; three great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; a sister, Loretta Bober, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.