J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Norwin Christian Church
North Huntingdon, PA
Evelyn P. O'Brien


1953 - 2019
Evelyn P. O'Brien Obituary
Evelyn Patricia O'Brien, 66, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Jefferson Hills Hospital. She was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late John Joseph and Evelyn Juanita (Wees) O'Brien. Prior to her retirement, she was a certified nurse's aide at Jeannette Hospital. She was a member of Norwin Christian Church, in North Huntingdon. Surviving are a son, David O'Brien and his wife Amanda, of Latrobe; three grandsons, Jonathan, Ian and Sarah; one brother, John "Jack" O'Brien and his wife, Karen, of Saxonburg; nephews, Sean (Wendy) O'Brien and Daniel (Melissa) O'Brien; and great-nephew and –nieces, Weston and Emma Hatch and Annie, Sophie, Juliet and Hayley O'Brien.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Norwin Christian Church, North Huntingdon. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
