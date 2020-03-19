Home

Evelyn R. Brown


1934 - 2020
Evelyn R. Brown Obituary
Evelyn Ruth Brown, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born Dec. 8, 1934, at Acme, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Edith M. Ritenour Keefe. Mrs. Brown was a 1951 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. She was a retired nurse's aide, having been employed at Westmoreland Manor. She attended Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren. She is survived by two sons, Glenn Brown and his wife, Cathy, of Mt. Pleasant, and Randy Brown and his wife, Shannon, of Evans, Ga.; her grandchildren, Dr. Courtney Dutta and her husband, Soumyajit, of Dublin, Ohio, Benjamin Edgar Brown, of Mt. Pleasant, Max Brown, of Parkersburg, W.Va., Holly Cabellos and her husband, Victor, of Barcelona, Spain, and Dr. Michael Brown, of Savannah, Ga.; one great-grandchild, Kavi Dutta; two sisters, Wilma Albright, of Unionville, Conn., and Connie Weisel and her husband, Jack, of Scottdale; and one brother, Harold Keefe and his wife, Donna, of Acme. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter E. "Ed" Brown; and infant children, Karen and Kathy Brown. Due to the national emergency, the family will have private viewing and services, held at their convenience. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the in memory of Evelyn Ruth Brown. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
