Evelyn Ruth (Moonis) Grubich, 94, of Delmont, entered life eternal Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 24, 1925, in Export, to Nick and Mae (Shearer) Moonis. She was a graduate of Export High School, and worked as a bookkeeper for Frye Motor Co. She was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church, and was involved with Meals on Wheels for many years. She enjoyed life and loved making friends wherever she went. Evelyn is survived by her high school sweetheart of 72 years, her husband, John; son, Gary (Nancy) Grubich, of Delmont; daughter, Lori (Douglas) Harr, of Delmont; four grandchildren, Emily (Jeff) Sybesma, Jesse (Bridget) Harr, Zachary Harr and Jacob Harr; great-granddaughters, Grace, Anna, Violet Sybesma and Kiera Harr; great-grandson, Paxton Harr; and three nephews, Kevin Bortz, Sam Grubich and Buzz Grubich. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Clifford Bortz; and nephew, Keith Bortz. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. The J.R. Ewing Unit 247 Ladies Auxiliary will be having a service for Evelyn at 5:45 p.m. Monday, as she was a longtime member. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont, with Pastor Kara Propst officiating. Burial will be in Eastview Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.