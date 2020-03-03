|
Evelyn R. Walters, 87, of Pleasant Unity, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late Clarence A. and Alice V. (McCabe) Jordan. Corky was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a member of Word of Life Ministries, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence A. Jordan Jr., and sister, Betty J. Sabbers. She is survived by her husband, Gerald E. "Bud" Walters; four sons, Pastor Thomas A. and wife Debbie, of Pleasant Unity, David and wife Toni, of Latrobe, Richard E. "Herk" and wife Lori, of Pleasant Unity, and Joseph S. Walters and wife Beverly, of Pleasant Unity; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan, Nathan, Josh and Amanda Walters, Sarah Peagler, Chad Walters, Hanna Etling, Emily Smartnick and Joseph and Ryan Walters; 17 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at which time funeral services will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Word of Life Ministries, 4497 Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.