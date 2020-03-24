|
Evelyn F. Tusing, formerly of Arnold, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 23, 2020, after a short illness. Born Oct. 26, 1927, Evelyn graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1945. She was employed after high school at Alcoa Labs in New Kensington; as an aide at Arnold Jr. High; and for many years as a secretary/office manager at Automatic Heating and Supply Co. in Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W.Tusing; her father, Laird Riggle; her mother, Freda Riggle (Peppler); and brother, Emerson Riggle. She is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Cook, of Glendale; a son, Allen J Tusing and his wife, Janet M. Tusing, of Midlothian, Va.; four much-loved and wonderful grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Even up to her last days, she would always ask "How's everyone doing?" She was a wonderful wife, mother, companion and friend to all. Evelyn would always find a way to make a conversation, and made everyone around her feel good. Evelyn married the first love of her life, John Tusing, Nov. 19, 1949, and enjoyed 43 wonderful years with John. She moved to Concordia Lutheran Home in 2003, and there met the second love of her life, Mr. Clarence Wagner. They enjoyed being together for 16 years. Evelyn was a member of St Luke's Lutheran Church in Saxonburg, and prior to that, First Lutheran Church in New Kensington. She was very active in her church community and truly knew what it was to be Christian. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. Donations may be sent to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 310 W. Main St., Saxonburg, PA 16056. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.