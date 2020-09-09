Evelyn M. Weyant, "Mimi," 91, of Ardara, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. She was born May 23, 1929, in North Huntingdon, a daughter of the late Cyrus and Irene (O'Brien) Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell V. Weyant Sr., eight siblings and a great-granddaughter, Lillian Kotch. She loved the Lord and lived for her family. They were everything to her. She was a former member of Community Church, Harrison City. She is survived by her children, Vaughn Weyant and his wife Kim and Susan Nebinski, of Ardara, and Wendy Tusay and her husband Mike, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Staci (Tim) Kotch, Steven (Amy) Weyant, Stefanie (Greg) Braeudigam, Michael (Kyley) Tusay III, Zachary Tusay and Jake Nebinski; great-grandchildren, Brookelyn, Marlee and Timothy Kotch and Emersyn Weyant, and a fourth great-grandchild expected in January; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. Funeral service will be held Friday at a time and place to be announced. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Grace Collective Church, c/o Pastor Rich Phipps, 118 Chestnut St., Manor, PA 15665. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.