F. Patrick Kozbelt


1938 - 2020
F. Patrick Kozbelt Obituary
F. Patrick Kozbelt, 81, of Mt. Pleasant and Holmes Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born March 17, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Farkosh) Kozbelt. Prior to retirement in 2012, Pat was the co-owner of C-K Composites Inc. in Mt. Pleasant. Pat enjoyed family get-togethers, golfing, walking, going to Steelers games and wintering in Florida. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah "Sally" (Hoyman) Kozbelt; a brother, John Kozbelt and his wife, Mary Ann, of Inverness, Fla.; nieces, Lori Kozbelt and Amy Grabowski and Christin Kozbelt and her husband, Luciano; a nephew, Aaron Kozbelt and his wife, Rosalie; and two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Honoring Pat's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
