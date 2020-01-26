|
|
F. Patrick Kozbelt, 81, of Mt. Pleasant and Holmes Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born March 17, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Farkosh) Kozbelt. Prior to retirement in 2012, Pat was the co-owner of C-K Composites Inc. in Mt. Pleasant. Pat enjoyed family get-togethers, golfing, walking, going to Steelers games and wintering in Florida. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah "Sally" (Hoyman) Kozbelt; a brother, John Kozbelt and his wife, Mary Ann, of Inverness, Fla.; nieces, Lori Kozbelt and Amy Grabowski and Christin Kozbelt and her husband, Luciano; a nephew, Aaron Kozbelt and his wife, Rosalie; and two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Honoring Pat's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020