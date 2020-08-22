1/
1930 - 2020-08-19
Fay Barnhart, 90, of East Liberty, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She was born July 22, 1930, in Youngwood, the daughter of the late Dr. Arthur and Ruth (Henry) Barnhart. Fay graduated from Seton Hill University with a degree in chemistry. She worked in many labs in the Pittsburgh area. She eventually retired from UPMC after many years. She is survived by her two stepsisters; and her niece and her nephew. In addition to her parents, Fay was preceded in death by her brother, Reamer Barnhart. All of Fay's life, she was concerned about the treatment of animals. For this, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to a animal charity of one's choice. According to Fay's wishes and for the concerns about the coronavirus, services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family would like to thank the staff of Redstone Highlands at the North Huntingdon campus and the staff of Redstone Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 22, 2020.
