Fay Pearl Soster, born Feb. 12, 1931, passed away peacefully at sunrise Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was a resident in the Concordia Villa at St. Joseph in Baden, Pa., where she was recovering from a fall that occurred in January of this year. She lived with her son, Terry Soster, in Fair Oaks, Pa., for the past year, and prior was a lifelong resident of West Deer Township. Fay enjoyed a wonderful 67 years of marriage to Urbano Soster, who preceded her in death in 2016. She was the "hostess with the mostest," entertaining family and friends at her home on weekends, holidays and special events. These gatherings included her children, Terry Soster and spouse, Mary Gordon Soster, of Fair Oaks, Pa., Randy Soster and spouse, Janet Soster, of West Deer Township, and Sharon Blotzer and spouse, Tom Blotzer, of North Ridgeville, Ohio. She also enjoyed her six grandchildren; and her 16 great-grandchildren. Fay also has a surviving sister, Joyce Jost, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and a brother, George Bowersox, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Bowersox. Fay was an avid Steelers fan who, even in her late eighties, would not hesitate to scream at the television with every Steelers score, fumble or interception. She enjoyed reading books, doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She was active in and kept close to a circle of friends at Methodist Church of Bairdford, the West Deer Senior Center and the Baden Circle of Friends. She will be remembered lovingly by family and friends. A memorial service will be planned for mid-July at Bairdford Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020. Arrangements were entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE INC. Any memorials may be sent to United Methodist Church, 390 Bairdford Road, Bairdford, PA 15006, or Concordia Villa at St. Joseph, 1030 West State St., Baden, PA 15005-1338.



