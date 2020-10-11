Faye Anderson, 84, of Export, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Redstone Assisted Living. She was the widow of the late Ronald D. Anderson. Born in Export, Faye was the daughter of the late Randall and Mary Rubright. She worked most of her life as the secretary/bookkeeper for Anderson Plumbing, which her and her husband owned. Faye enjoyed raising quarter horses and attending quarter horse shows. She also enjoyed going to sporting events of her grandchildren, reading and hosting holiday events at her home for her family. She will be missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her children, Randy Rugh and wife, Diane, daughter, Marjorie Sawyna, and daughter, Mary Beth Smith and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Randall Rugh and wife, Julie, Daniel Rugh, Jillian Sawyna, Kelly Sawyna, Brett Zanotto, Brooke Zanotto, Brandon Zanotto, Chase Smith and Miranda Smith; stepchildren, Lori Anderson, Kimberly Watson, (Dave), Kathy Anderson, Rhonda Bernstein, (Russ), and Ronald Anderson Jr. (Barbara); siblings, Louis Sailor, Peg Anderson, John Rubright, Robert Rubright and Carol Zang; and great-grandchildren, Ellie and Mae Rugh. Services will be private at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are entrusted to the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export.



