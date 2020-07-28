Faye W. Lydick, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by her family on her Derry Township farm. She was born Dec. 7, 1925, on her parents' farm in Belle Vernon (Rostraver Township). Faye owned and operated her farm for 72 years and was known for growing beautiful plants and produce. She had a great love for farming, an amazing memory, and a deep devotion to her family. Faye was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, David H. and Bessie Daugherty Wells; her husband, Robert C. Lydick; daughter, Nancy; and a brother, Clair Wells. She is survived by her daughter, Lois Lazarchik; her two sons, Robert D. (Sondra) and Donald J. Lydick; a granddaughter, Jenny Gonzalez (Benny); three great-grandchildren, Norah, Owen and Caroline Faye; two step-grandaughters, Renee Weinell (Brian) and Lora Losier; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and sisters, Louetta Hayden and Idalee Leeper. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, Excela Latrobe Hospital and Hospice, the Bethlen Skilled Nursing Facility, Grosso Family Practice and her friend, Margaret Bolish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salem Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.