Ferne Laws Clark, 90, of Scottdale, formerly of Normalville, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Scottdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, East Huntingdon Township. She was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Saltlick Township and was a daughter of the late Roy and Pearl Ritenour Laws. Ferne was a member of Clinton Church of God. She enjoyed family gatherings and cooking for her family. Ferne will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Patty Miller and husband Dennis, of Normalville, Ronald Clark and wife Denise, of Acme, and Tammy Clark, of Uniontown; her grandchildren, Jason Miller and wife Shaunda, of Tarrs, Cristy Ofner and husband Steven, of Mt. Pleasant, Ronald Clark Jr. and wife Holly, of Acme, Chad Clark and wife Erin, of Stahlstown, Laci Boytim and husband Josh, of Acme, and Stepfanie Clark and Shawn Grimm, of Connellsville; her great-grandchildren, Jensine Miller, Braelyn Miller, Mason Miller, Mason Clark, Hunter Brown, Cole Clark, Cash Clark, Kase Boytim, Jayden Grimm, Miley Grimm and Hayden Grimm; and her sister-in-law, Pat Laws, of Hunker. Ferne was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, Ferne was predeceased by her husband, Braden Clark; her sisters, Marie Ohler and Mae Rugg; her brothers, Donald Lee Laws and Melvin Laws; and her half brothers, Hobart and Earl Weimer. Due to the covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the family at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Timothy Beatty officiating. Interment will be in Normalville Cemetery. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.