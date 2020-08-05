Ferne Louise (d'Happart) LaBryer, 78, of Delmont, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at home. She was born July 14, 1942, in Pittsburgh, was a daughter of the late Earl D. and Hester Ferne (Jacobs) d'Happart and was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. LaBryer, and a son, Walter "Scotty" LaBryer. She is survived by her children, Linda Cubakovic, Robert A. LaBryer Jr., Mary Ann Angus, Jeffrey LaBryer, and Nancy LaBryer; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings Judy Tustell and William d'Happart. At Ferne's request, there will be no viewing. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.