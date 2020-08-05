1/
Ferne L. LaBryer
1942 - 2020
Ferne Louise (d'Happart) LaBryer, 78, of Delmont, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at home. She was born July 14, 1942, in Pittsburgh, was a daughter of the late Earl D. and Hester Ferne (Jacobs) d'Happart and was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. LaBryer, and a son, Walter "Scotty" LaBryer. She is survived by her children, Linda Cubakovic, Robert A. LaBryer Jr., Mary Ann Angus, Jeffrey LaBryer, and Nancy LaBryer; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings Judy Tustell and William d'Happart. At Ferne's request, there will be no viewing. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
