Fianna S. "Toots" Stricklin, 84, of Penn, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at home. She was born July 2, 1936, in Level Green, a daughter of the late Wallace Porter Sr. and Lucinda (Eichelberger) Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Fianna "Sue" Myers and Deborah Myers; a granddaughter, Helena Pape; a brother, Wallace Porter Jr.; a sister, Alice Michaels; and a niece, Donna Porter. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Myers and his wife, Barbara, of Penn, and Robert Myers and his wife, Helen, of Jeannette; seven grandchildren, Wendy, Barbara Ann, Bobby, Brian, Serena, Jarred and Zack; seven greatgrandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; a sister, Barbara Boyd, of Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services and interment will be private. Per CDC guidelines, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time, and masks must be worn. The family would like to thank Excela Hospice, Excela Step Down Unit and Dr. Gill and staff for the compassionate care for Toots. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com
