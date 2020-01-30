|
|
Filomena M. Perri, 79, of Irwin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Woodhaven Care Center, Monroeville, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Versailles Township, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace P. (Maglicco) Perri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five brothers, infant brother, Frank, Joseph, Carmen, Fortunato and Frank Perri; and a sister, Patricia Tassone. She was also preceded in death by her dear friend, Dave Benbow. Prior to her retirement, Filomena was a sales clerk, having worked for G.C. Murphy Co. in Mckeesport and Ames in North Huntingdon for many years. She enjoyed dancing, scratch-offs, attending bingo, gambling and doing crossword puzzles. She was the official babysitter in her younger years. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren and her nieces and nephews, to whom she was known as "Aunt FiFi." She was always a favorite among the young crowd. Filomena is survived by her son, John P. (Dina) Perri, of Rillton; and her two special grandchildren, Johnny Perri and his fiancee, Kelsey Sever and Leah Perri; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-niece and great-nephews. Filomena was a kind, caring, generous lady and she will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, in memory of Filomena. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020