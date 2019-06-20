|
Floanna Boettner, 96, of Jeannette, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in New Haven Court, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 17, 1923, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Marie Hari Boettner. Prior to retirement, she worked as a secretary at Mellon Bank and she previously worked at Elliott Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and Donald Boettner. She is survived by friends and neighbors.
Private interment took place in Jeannette Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 20, 2019