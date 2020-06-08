Flora Mae Shaffer, 87, formerly of Derry, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Colonial Manor Rehab Center in York. She was born June 25, 1932, in Gray Station, the only child of Sheridan and Lucy Jenkins Maiers. She graduated from Latrobe Area High School and became a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from Excela Health Hospital in the housekeeping department in the ER. She loved to read her bible, work crossword puzzles and spend time with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin C. Shaffer, in 1977, and a son, Benjamin D. Shaffer, in 2002. She is survived by her loving daughter, Donna Brown (Douglas), of York; son, Phillip Shaffer (Sherry), of Hooversville; four grandchildren, Dawn Thompson (Chris), of Torrance, Duane Shaffer (Tiffany), of Blairsville, William Dablock Jr. (Kimberly), of York, and Jessica Dablock (fiance Tom Rumsey), of York; and six great-grandchildren, Megan Thompson, Julie Shaffer, Brittney Shaffer and Avery, Hope and Wyatt Dablock. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 8, 2020.