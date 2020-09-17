Florena G. Walters, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Juniata, a daughter of the late Henry and Nellie Pearl Clark Nicholson. Florena was a longtime member of Kingview Mennonite Church. She was a former member of the Old Time Fiddlers Association, member of the All Faith Prayer Group in Scottdale, where she was the music leader and was a member and former president of the White Senior Citizens. She is survived by her children, Gale Ridenour, of Uniontown, Mark Walters, of Mt. Pleasant, Kenneth Walters and his wife, Lucida, of Acme, Linda Trefelner and her husband, William, of Bellefonte, Pa., and Charles Walters and his wife, Sarah, of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Nicholson, of Mt. Pleasant, and Glenn Nicholson and his wife, Karen, of Mt Pleasant. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Homer Walters; two sons, Homer Jr. and Daniel; brothers, Scott, Kenneth and Clarence "Bud" Nicholson; and a sister, Frances Swartz. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
