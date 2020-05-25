Florence C. Bucciero
Florence C. "Flo" Bucciero, 90, of Greensburg, formerly of Delmont, went to be with her Lord with a smile on her face on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. She was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was the daughter of Francesco Cutroneo and Caterina Mendolia. Flo attended La Salle High School in Niagara Falls, N.Y., where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She also attended Niagara University. She married Joseph R. Bucciero in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Nov. 13, 1947. Flo traveled locally and internationally with her senior group "The Kitchen Syncs" and she brought happiness, joy and a sense of adventure to many a travel agent. Some of her favorite trips were with Monsignor Mondello, who performed Masses in beautiful churches all over the world. She was an active volunteer for the community as a member of the Human Service Advisory Board for Westmoreland County, and she was a supervisor of the New Alexandria Area Senior Center. Flo had a strong faith and enjoyed entertaining priests in her home around the dinner table on Sunday evenings. She taught catechism classes and read at church services, and she was a member of the Silver Threads at Holy Family Parish, and past president of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in Delmont. Every person who called her home was greeted with the message "Peace Be With You" when she answered the phone. Flo loved her garden, butterflies, entertaining in her home and going to bingo. Even in her later years in Westmoreland Manor, she befriended and took care of many, and she welcomed newcomers with her outgoing and cheerful personality. Flo is survived by two sons, Anthony P. Bucciero and his wife, Deborah, of Export, and John J. Bucciero and his wife, Lynn, of Annapolis, Md.; and daughter, Toni Jo Bucciero, of Emmett, Idaho. "Grandma B" enjoyed her grandchildren, Joseph, Steven, Christina, Joshua, Ryan and Tracy; as well as her great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Ivan, Lucia, Emily and Jackson. A memorial picnic will be held in her honor at a future date to be determined. Anyone interested in attending should contact Deb Bucciero at 724-733-4000. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Also, the family welcomes memories of Flo to be read at the memorial service, which can be sent to dabucciero@aol.com. Contributions in Flo's memory can be made to Westmoreland Manor, 2480 S. Grande Blvd., Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 25, 2020.
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
