Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
For more information about
Florence Keim
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Keim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence E. Keim


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence E. Keim Obituary
Florence E. (Hughes) Keim, 86, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Rehab and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh. She was born April 26, 1933, in Livermore, Pa., a daughter of the late George K. and Estelle Quick Hughes. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and it's Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Keim; a son, John G.; three sisters, Louise Kinnan, Doris Robb and Mary King; and three brothers, Ralph, James and Thomas Hughes. She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Scharfenberg and her husband, Scott, of Hilton Head, S.C., and Irene Keim, of Greensburg; a son, Kevin Keim, of Jeannette; a granddaughter, Kayla McKee and her husband, Gregory, of Nashville, Tenn.; a great-grandson, Matthew; a sister, Viola Cottom, of Jeannette; two brothers, Lawrence Hughes and his wife, Maria, of Philadelphia, and Robert Hughes and his wife, Joanne, also of Philadelphia; two sisters-in law, Carole Hughes, of Delmont, and Sharon Hughes, of Philadelphia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation and interment were private. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette, were entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now