Florence E. (Hughes) Keim, 86, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Rehab and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh. She was born April 26, 1933, in Livermore, Pa., a daughter of the late George K. and Estelle Quick Hughes. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and it's Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Keim; a son, John G.; three sisters, Louise Kinnan, Doris Robb and Mary King; and three brothers, Ralph, James and Thomas Hughes. She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Scharfenberg and her husband, Scott, of Hilton Head, S.C., and Irene Keim, of Greensburg; a son, Kevin Keim, of Jeannette; a granddaughter, Kayla McKee and her husband, Gregory, of Nashville, Tenn.; a great-grandson, Matthew; a sister, Viola Cottom, of Jeannette; two brothers, Lawrence Hughes and his wife, Maria, of Philadelphia, and Robert Hughes and his wife, Joanne, also of Philadelphia; two sisters-in law, Carole Hughes, of Delmont, and Sharon Hughes, of Philadelphia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation and interment were private. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette, were entrusted with arrangements. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 25, 2019