1/1
Florence E. Wyrick
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence E. "Pooch" Wyrick, 82, formerly of Leechburg, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Cherry Tree Nursing Home, Uniontown. She was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Leechburg, to the late Fred and Florence Matuszak Held, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a former keyboard operator and bookkeeper and was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Leechburg. Florence enjoyed being a homemaker, knitting, crocheting, and loved being a grandma. Survivors include her son, W. Kenneth Wyrick II, of Lake Station, Ind.; her daughter, Sandra (Marc) Reppermund, of O'Hara Township; her five grandchildren, Anson Reppermund, Trista (Eric) Thiessen, Shayna, Darra, and Phaedra Reppermund; one great-grandson, Asher Thiessen; her brother, Fred (June) Held, of St. Louis, Mo.; and two sisters, Gerry Caulk, of Laurel, Md., and Jean (Rich) Klanica, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; also, many nieces and nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Wyrick; and a sister, Jane Eshelman. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME, 1607 Pittsburgh St. (Mask, social distancing and a limit of 25 visitors at a time are required.) Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Crosspointe Church, 2581 Freeport Road (Harmar Township), Pittsburgh, PA 15238, with burial next to her husband in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Crosspointe Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved