Florence Homolek
1936 - 2020
Florence (Jubeck) Homolek, 83, of Sarver, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her family by her side. Born Sept. 30, 1936, in Creighton, she was a daughter of the late John and Louise (Gosk) Jubeck. She was formerly of Creighton and lived in Sarver for the past 51 years. Florence was a class of 1954 East Deer-Frazer High School graduate. For a number of years, she worked for Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries, Creighton, as an office clerk. She enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Joseph W. Homolek; a son, Joseph J. Homolek, of New Kensington, and a daughter, Jeannie L. Homolek (Stephen) Carter, of Mt. Lebanon; her sister, Lois Ann (Donald) Kimes, of Rockville, Md., and her two nephews, Jesse and Todd Kimes, and niece Elaina (Phillip) Killeen; her sister-in-law, Rita Jubeck, of New Kensington, and her niece, Jenaya Jubeck; and a brother-in-law, Thomas (Christine) Homolek, of Natrona Heights, nieces Lynn Homolek (Brian) Woyt and Karen Homolek Vakulick and nephew Thomas (Heather) Homolek. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Theodore J. Jubeck. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 921 Freeport Road, Creighton, where parting prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer. To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com. Due to current regulations regarding the covid-19 pandemic, no more than 25 people will be allowed inside of the funeral home at a time, and the funeral Mass will also be limited to 25. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
MAY
29
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
724-224-8662
