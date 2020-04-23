Home

R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Florence I. D'Amico


1925 - 2020
Florence I. D'Amico Obituary
Florence I. "GRAMS" D'Amico, 95, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born April 2, 1925, in Monessen, Pa., to the late Joseph and Jean (Bolcer) Zuber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Tommy, an infant at birth, and Nicky; her brother, Richard Zuber; and sister, Helen Buchcanan. She is survived by her loving daughter, with whom she lived and was cared for, Michele (David) Overly; grandchildren, George (Ashley) Goodhart and Nicole (Charles) Swanger; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Savannah; several nieces and nephews; and the family lab, Baron; and great-granddogs, Bela and Ace. "GRAMS" was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Per Florence's wishes, all services will be private and for family only. Arrangements are private and entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
