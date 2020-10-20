1/1
Florence I. Young
1934 - 2020-10-18
Florence Inez (Foreman) Young, 86, formerly of Blairsville and Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Murrysville, with her daughter at her side. The daughter of Davis A. and Inez J. (Gabelli) Foreman, she was born April 18, 1934, in her parents' home in Black Lick. Flo sang in two choirs over her life. They were at United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, where she was a member, and Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. She had worked as a nurse's aide and as a waitress until her last and best job ever, which was owning and managing Willow Green Stables. Flo liked to recite poems but her favorite was Paul Revere's Ride. Surviving are her children, Jack Robinson (Gayle), of Erie, and Debbie Robinson, of Export; stepson, Gary Young (Nancy), of York; eight grandchildren, Desiree Urick, Stephanie Nye, Kerr Robinson, Laura Robinson, Craig Young, Kathleen (Young) Kendall, Brian Young and Gary Shurina; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, Davis "Sonny" Foreman, of Black Lick; and a special friend, George Nash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Robinson, second husband, Stanley L. Young, and third husband, Jack M. Durfee; a sister, Dorothy Leddon; brother-in-law, Phil Leddon; and a niece, Donna Leddon. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, Pa., where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Rev. Donna Havrisko officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville. Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 50 people at one time are permitted in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home, as per the CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 365 Hospice, 2549 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146, or to the Pleasure Acres Equine and Feline Rescue Center, 149 Hornock Drive, New Alexandria, PA 15670, in memory of Flo. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc.
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717-1345
(724) 459-9115
Memories & Condolences
