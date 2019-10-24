Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
Florence J. Detore


1921 - 2019
Florence J. Detore Obituary
Florence J. (Raneri) Detore, 97, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Francesca (Maida) Raneri. Florence was a kind and loving person who always put her family first. Her greatest pleasure was cooking wonderful meals for her family, especially on the holidays when they could all be together. In additon to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent A. Detore; her son, Vincent S. Detore; her brothers, Samuel, Frank, Philip and Joseph; and her sisters, Sarah and Angeline. Florence was the loving and devoted mother of Lanny (Judi) Detore, of Greensburg, and Dennis (Patty) Detore, of Erie; mother-in-law of Sherry Detore; proud grandmother of Aaron, Alyssa, Vincent, Sherry, Kristy, Chelsie, Cory, Tony and Shelby and 17 great-grandchildren; and is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Raneri, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Ridgeview Residential Care for their kindness and care, the staff at Excela Health Hospice and St. Anne's Home for their assistance. Florence will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Florence from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Florence's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
