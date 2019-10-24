|
Florence J. (Raneri) Detore, 97, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Francesca (Maida) Raneri. Florence was a kind and loving person who always put her family first. Her greatest pleasure was cooking wonderful meals for her family, especially on the holidays when they could all be together. In additon to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent A. Detore; her son, Vincent S. Detore; her brothers, Samuel, Frank, Philip and Joseph; and her sisters, Sarah and Angeline. Florence was the loving and devoted mother of Lanny (Judi) Detore, of Greensburg, and Dennis (Patty) Detore, of Erie; mother-in-law of Sherry Detore; proud grandmother of Aaron, Alyssa, Vincent, Sherry, Kristy, Chelsie, Cory, Tony and Shelby and 17 great-grandchildren; and is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Raneri, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Ridgeview Residential Care for their kindness and care, the staff at Excela Health Hospice and St. Anne's Home for their assistance. Florence will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Florence from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com.
