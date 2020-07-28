1/1
Florence L. Pace
1939 - 2020-07-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence L. (Garonzi) Pace, 81, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at home, with her family by her side. She was born May 11, 1939, in Lucernemines and was a daughter of the late Tulio and Elizabeth Garonzi. Florence was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to cook for her family, visit with family and friends, and take care of and dote on her beloved grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel J. Pace; sister, Marie Succheralli; and brother, Bruno Garonzi. Florence will be dearly missed by her loving daughters, Angela Kamin and her husband, Jon, and Marie Pace-Joliat and her husband, Chris; brothers and sisters, Reno (and the late Irene) Garonzi, Tulio "Bud" (and the late Donna) Garonzi, Inez and John Mouser and Jean (and the late Herman) Blakley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was so appreciative of the wonderful care and friendship she received from Lina and the support and compassion she received from Gemma and Patty. She treasured and adored her grandchildren, Selma, Elizabeth and Sam Kamin and Celia and Sam Joliat. She cherished their love, kindness and devotion. They truly were the joys of her life. Visitation will be private. Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass for Florence that will be celebrated at noon Thursday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Chapel committal and entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are welcome to donate in her memory to the Live Like Lou Foundation at livelikelou.org. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaia Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved