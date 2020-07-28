Florence L. (Garonzi) Pace, 81, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at home, with her family by her side. She was born May 11, 1939, in Lucernemines and was a daughter of the late Tulio and Elizabeth Garonzi. Florence was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to cook for her family, visit with family and friends, and take care of and dote on her beloved grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel J. Pace; sister, Marie Succheralli; and brother, Bruno Garonzi. Florence will be dearly missed by her loving daughters, Angela Kamin and her husband, Jon, and Marie Pace-Joliat and her husband, Chris; brothers and sisters, Reno (and the late Irene) Garonzi, Tulio "Bud" (and the late Donna) Garonzi, Inez and John Mouser and Jean (and the late Herman) Blakley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was so appreciative of the wonderful care and friendship she received from Lina and the support and compassion she received from Gemma and Patty. She treasured and adored her grandchildren, Selma, Elizabeth and Sam Kamin and Celia and Sam Joliat. She cherished their love, kindness and devotion. They truly were the joys of her life. Visitation will be private. Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass for Florence that will be celebrated at noon Thursday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Chapel committal and entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are welcome to donate in her memory to the Live Like Lou Foundation at livelikelou.org
. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.