Florence M. Capaccione
1928 - 2020
Florence M. (Macura) Capaccione, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1928, in Braddock, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Tamewitz) Macura, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Peter A. Capaccione Sr., her son, Peter A. Capaccione Jr., and siblings, Julie Hackey, George Macura, Helen Sofilkanich and Christine Milko. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Capaccione and Gary Capaccione; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church with Father John Moineau, as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
NOV
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
NOV
30
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
