Florence M. Levendosky
1930 - 2020-08-22
Florence M. Levendosky, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home. Florence was born Nov. 8, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late John and Sophia Osinski Jurkowski. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and current member of the Transfiguration of Our Lord N.C.C, Mt. Pleasant. Florence enjoyed holiday gatherings and other special times spent with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Madeline Czarniak (Edward), and brothers, John (Betty), William (Peggy) and Leonard Jurkowski. Surviving is her husband of 66 years, William S. Levendosky, a son, Ronald Levendosky (Nancy), and a daughter, Sharon Rassamni (A.J.): a sister, Patricia Czerniak (Edward), and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Jurkowski; grandchildren, Nicole Shedlock (Markie), Joshua Levendosky, Angela DeFlitch (Brenton), Candice Levendosky, Mark and Alex Rassamni; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and many good friends. At the request of Florence, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to Florence's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Transfiguration of Our Lord N.C.C., 353 Bridgeport Road, Mt. Pleasant. Everyone please meet at the church. Private interment will be held in the Transfiguration Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Florence's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Transfiguration of Our Lord N.C.C.
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
