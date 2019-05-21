Florence M. Pratt, 50, of Jeannette, died Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born July 13, 1968, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Edward and Betty Hazlett Berardinelli Sr. She previously worked in the Deli Department at Walmart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert; and two nephews, Eric Ritenour and Dylan Steffey. She is survived by a daughter, Nicole Pratt and her fiancé, Warren McCarthy, of North Versailles; four grandchildren, Linda Jean McCarthy, Warren McCarthy III, Alexandra McCarthy and ZiAir McCarthy; three siblings, Caryl Ritenour and her husband, Richard, and Edward Berardinelli Jr., all of Jeannette, and Gregory Berardinelli and his wife, Barbara, of Murrysville; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held Thursday in the funeral home at a time to be announced. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. Florence's family would like to thank the staff of Bridges Hospice for their compassion and care. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 21 to May 22, 2019