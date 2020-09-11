Florence Rose Testa Potoka, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Potoka was born Sept. 21, 1924, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Anthony and Michaelina Fasano Testa. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Florence was a 1942 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. She was a World War II wife to Bill Potoka. They got married April 30, 1943, at Camp Mackall, N.C., where he was in paratrooper training. During the war, she supported the war effort while working at Robertshaw Controls, sizing brass ammunition casings. After the war, Florence was Bill's inspiration and bookkeeper during his early years in business at Potoka's Atlantic, which eventually expanded to Potoka's Service Inc. After raising her children, she entered college at the age of 41, taking classes at Saint Vincent and receiving her degree in elementary education from Seton Hill College. She taught all subjects to third and fourth grade students, a double grade classroom with 54 students, at Visitation Elementary School for 20 years. Florence faithfully nursed and cared for Bill for six years after he suffered his stroke. She was a dedicated fan of youth sports and Mt. Pleasant Area School sports. She was always there to support her grandchildren, attending everything from sporting events and cheerleading to Christmas plays and proms. She could be heard shouting at a wrestling official "he's pinned" when one of her grandsons had their opponent on his back. She enjoyed every event and started the cycle over again with her great-grandchildren's musicals, plays and lacrosse games. Florence loved to read, knit and watch her grandkids swim. Going to the casinos with her friends was also high on her list. She had a long, wonderful and full life, and we thank God for that. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Sandra Coppula and her husband, Donald, and William J. Potoka Jr. and his wife, Julie (Urban) Potoka. She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren, whom she adored, William J. Potoka III, Drs. Douglas Potoka and his wife, Karin (Plummer), Drs. Lisa (Coppula) Hughes and her husband, Thomas, Christopher Potoka and his wife, Tara (Struble) and Brad Coppula and by her great-grandchildren, Katherine Hughes, Elizabeth Hughes, Cody Potoka, Madison Potoka, Mia Coppula, Colbie Potoka, Jackson Potoka, Sophie Coppula, Ava Coppula and Grant Potoka. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and by her brothers and sisters, Mary Kundrick, Martin Testa, Joseph Testa, Jennie Snyder and Frank Testa. A private viewing will be held for her immediate family. Family and friends are invited to attend Florence's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 224 Summit St., Mt. Pleasant. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Interment will follow in the Visitation Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St., the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, 100 S. Church St. or Mt. Pleasant Medic 10, 100 E. Main St. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
