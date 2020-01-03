Home

Poole Funeral Home - Woodstock
1970 Eagle Drive
Woodstock, GA 30189
(678) 932-2097
Florence Rollins

Florence Rollins Obituary
Florence Wolk Rollins, 93, formerly of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Woodstock, Ga., after a short stay in the hospital. She was born in Whitney, the second of four children to the late Anthony J. and Mary Hajduk Wolk. Florence, known to her childhood friends as "Fuzzy," graduated from Hurst High School in Norvelt in 1944, where she played the trumpet in the school's marching band. In 1949, she married Albert E. Rollins, of Mutual, and moved first to Norfolk, Va., and then to Virginia Beach several years later. Florence was a loving and generous daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who never forgot her Pennsylvania roots. She traveled extensively with her husband, before and after his retirement. She also was a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, a national service organization. She was preceded in death by Albert, her husband of 57 years; her brother, Joseph J. Wolk; her brother, Anthony E. Wolk and his wife, Ida B.; and her brother-in-law, Donald J. Myslewski. She is survived by her sister, Marian W. Myslewski, of North Huntingdon; her sister-in-law, Valeria S. Wolk, of Norvelt; her daughter, Mary Kay R. Youngdale (Carl), of Woodstock, Ga.; her grandson, Carl A. Youngdale III (Caroline); and her great-granddaughter, Georgiana, of High Point, N.C. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at St. Vincent Cemetery in Latrobe, at a later date.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 3, 2020
